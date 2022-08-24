John Farnham had part of his jaw removed as he underwent treatment for mouth cancer.

The 73-year-old singer - who has been married to Jillian Billman since 1973 and has sons Rob and James with her - had "recently discovered" a growth that turned out to be cancerous and endured a 12-hour operation but is now in a "stable condition" after the tumour was removed.

In a statement made on Tuesday (23.08.22), his family said: "John has been through an eleven and a half hour surgery in Melbourne yesterday and is now in a stable condition in ICU. The cancer tumour was located in his mouth and it has been successfully removed.t went There is still a long road of recovery and healing ahead of us, but we know John is up for that task. We are in awe of the incredible teams of healthcare professionals who have guided us through this very challenging time with such compassion.

"To all the surgeons, doctors, nurses and consultants - thank you one and all so very much."

Following the announcement, Seven Network entertainment reporter Peter Ford explained that the 'You're the Voice' hitmaker had to undergo two separate surgeries following the diagnosis.

Speaking on 'The Morning Show', he said: "The first was the removal of the tumour from his mouth. After that was completed, the reconstructive team came in to take over and there was reconstructive surgery because part of John’s jaw had to be removed as part of tackling this."

Prior to the surgery, John himself noted that "countless others" had gone through the same ordeal and that he was "grateful" for Australian healthcare.

He said: "Cancer diagnosis is something that so many people face every single day, and countless others have walked this path before me. The one thing I know for sure is that we have the very best specialist healthcare professionals in Victoria, and we can all be grateful for that. I know I am."