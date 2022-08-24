Demi Lovato started "experimenting" with drugs at the age of 12.

The 30-year-old pop star previously struggled with addiction and has spent time in rehabilitation clinics after overdoses and explained that her troubles began after she was prescribed painkillers following a car accident.

She said: "I started experimenting for the first time when I was 12, or 13. I got into a car accident and they prescribed me opiates. My mom didn't think she would have to lock up the opiates from her 13-year-old daughter but I was already drinking at that point. I had been bullied and was looking for an escape."

The 'Sorry Not Sorry' hitmaker went on to explain that she was just 17 when she tried Class A drug cocaine and "loved it too much" before eventually going into treatment.

Speaking on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast, she added: "At 17, it was the first time I tried coke and, like, loved it too much and then kinda bled into me going to treatment right after I turned 18."

Meanwhile, Demi - who was previously engaged to 'Under the Dome' actor Max Ehrich, 31, and also dated fellow Disney Channel star Joe Jonas during their years of teen stardom - is now linked to a mystery man and stressed that this time the "most important" thing that her new partner makes her laugh.

She said: "I have to laugh. I've dated people that were beautiful or sexy…I still am the person I'm dating is so hot and so sexy and I am obsessed. But like, the most important thing is eventually over time. We grow old, looks fade and things like that, you have to find someone who completely understands you. But, most importantly to me, makes me laugh.."