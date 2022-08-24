Olivia Newton-John’s grief-torn husband John Easterling and daughter Chloe Lattanzi are too devastated to make it to a fundraiser held by the late actress’ cancer charity.

The ‘Grease’ star’s niece Tottie Goldsmith broke the news they are unlikely to make the event in Melbourne next month, which will also take place virtually across the world.

She told the ‘Sunrise’ show on Wednesday (24.08.22): “I don't think John and Chloe are going to make it. It’s too hard for them at the moment; it’s too soon.

“But we’ve got Toby Newton-John, her brother, coming down, my sister coming down – all the family that are on the ground here (in Australia), and all the people who loved her.

“It’s going to be really powerful and really beautiful.”

The Walk for Wellness supports the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness and Research Centre, and is going ahead after the actress died from breast cancer aged 73 on August 8 at her home in southern California, surrounded by family and friends.

Tottie, best known as a member of pop group ‘Chantoozies’, added: “Chloe and John need to grieve privately, as you can imagine. Getting on a plane or flying out here... would be chaotic for them.

“They just want to be in their hearts and their soul and go through this like normal people, but we’ll definitely be doing (the charity walk) for everyone in love with her.

“We are going to keep her legacy alive if it’s the last thing I do.

“The walk is going to be beautiful. She loved dogs so there’s going to be loads of dogs. We want to encourage this walk all over the world.”

Tottie added “everyone that has met” Olivia “knows she’ll be there” in spirit.

She also confirmed plans were in place for the actress’ state funeral in Victoria, but she “can’t announce anything yet” as the plans are still “fluid”.

Olivia’s husband announced her death online.

He said about the actress, propelled to fame after playing Sandy in 1978 musical ‘Grease’: “

'Our love for each other transcends our understanding. Every day we expressed our gratitude for this love that could be so deep, so real, so natural.

“We never had to ‘work’ on it. We were in awe of this great mystery and accepted the experience of our love as past, present and forever.”

Olivia's breast cancer started in 1992 when she was 44 years old, with the disease returning twice – in 2013 and 2017.

She spent 30 years sharing her turbulent battle against the illness, along with her treatments and hope for survival.