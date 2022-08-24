Chase Sui Wonders loves Madewell.

The ‘Bodies Bodies Bodies’ star - who is the niece of fashion designer Anna Sui - purchased a pair of jeans from the “aspirational store” with her first ever payday reapings along with an electric skateboard.

The 26-year-old actress told Refinery29: "When I got my first paycheck from my first job, I made two purchases: One was these Madewell jeans that I still have to this day, and the other was an electric skateboard. Madewell was always an aspirational store for me when I was growing up. I love its emphasis on being natural, kind of like rolling out of bed and being the most beautiful and natural version of yourself. The clothes that make me the happiest are when I’m comfortable and feeling sexy without even trying."

Chase detailed that things being “functional” are really important to her when opting what to buy.

She said: "The key [to shopping is] if it's functional and enhances your day-to-day. Those are the products I want to keep around me at all times. I feel that all these items are total enhancers."

Earlier this month, the model - who is currently dating actor Charles Melton, 31 - revealed that the “copious, copious” levels of caffeine kept her red carpet ready during the press tour for the horror movie that also stars Amandla Stenberg and Rachel Sennott.

Chase said: “During all the press [for this film], I had one latte, one chai latte, and one shot of espresso,” she says. “I’ll probably have an energy drink to cap it off. Anyone who has to be around me when I haven’t been in a meditative state for at least five minutes is unlucky.”