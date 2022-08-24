A developer has created an app that makes a noise every time data is sent to Google.

PowerDNS creator Bert Hubert took to Twitter to reveal he has created a "very simple tool", called Googerteller, which beeps when someone's computer sends data to the tech giant.

Alongside a video of him using the app, Bert tweeted: "I made a very very simple tool that makes some noise every time your computer sends data to Google. Here a demo on the official Dutch government jobs site. The noise starts while typing the domain name already. Code, currently Linux only: (sic)"

He also shared a video of his tool being used on Firefox, writing: "I did a demo of the Google noisemaker that makes some noise every time your computer talks to Google. This demo was based on Google Chrome made lots of noise. People told me to expect this, since it was Chrome. Here is a video showing the exact same thing on Firefox: (sic)"

Bert admitted he has made some "surprising discoveries" while using his new tool.

He wrote on Twitter: "So I now use my computer with the Google noise maker on. Some surprising discoveries. Turns out the *Spotify app* logs every click to Google as well, for example!

"(on later investigation, it turns out that technically this is true, but Spotify appears to be logging your every click, scroll and gaze to Google *CLOUD* and not to Google itself) (sic)"