Apple has revealed iPadOS "will ship after iOS".

The tech giant told how the roll out will happen this autumn, but Apple hasn't commented on speculation that two 16.1 releases will arrive at similar times.

In a statement to TechCrunch, the company said: "This is an especially big year for iPadOS. As its own platform with features specifically designed for iPad, we have the flexibility to deliver iPadOS on its own schedule. This Fall, iPadOS will ship after iOS, as version 16.1 in a free software update."

The iPhone 14 is expected to land in early September, and it has been rumoured that iOS 16 will arrive at the same time.

Earlier this month, Apple asked employees to work at least three days a week from the office.

The tech giant's CEO Tim Cook had hoped to get staff back in the office in June 2021, but another wave of COVID-19 hit.

Now, in a new memo to staff, the 61-year-old boss said that "in-person collaboration" is "essential to our culture".

The email was seen by the Financial Times newspaper, who reported that staff have been told Tuesday and Thursday are essential office days, with another day of their choice.