Paige Thorne says her six-figure deal with Forever Unique 'a real pinch me moment'

Published
2022/08/24 14:15 (BST)

Paige Thorne called her six-figure deal with Forever Unique “a real pinch me moment”.

The former ‘Love Island’ star - who is currently still ‘coupled up’ with returning bombshell Adam Collard, 27 - was over the moon to sign on the dotted line to debut a fashion collection in time for the Christmas season.

The 24-year-old paramedic told the Daily Mail: “This is a real pinch me moment, I can't believe I have my very own collection with a brand I've loved for years!

Paige - who caught the eye of the brand’s founder and ‘The Real Housewives of Cheshire’ star Seema Malhotra, 49 - adores how they create long-lasting “wardrobe staples”.

She said: “I love that Forever Unique offers wardrobe staples that last a lifetime.

“I wanted my collection to be a considered purchase, using high quality materials and taking me out of my comfort zone.

Seema said of the deal: “We are beyond excited to announce Paige as our latest celebrity signing!

“We were drawn to Paige immediately in the villa and love what she stands for as a strong, independent and driven female.”

She added: “She knows what she wants and that is at the core of our ethos as a brand. The new collection has been designed to make a statement and I can't wait for you all to see it.”

© BANG Media International

paigethorn adamcollard seemamalhotra

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended