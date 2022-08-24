Paige Thorne called her six-figure deal with Forever Unique “a real pinch me moment”.

The former ‘Love Island’ star - who is currently still ‘coupled up’ with returning bombshell Adam Collard, 27 - was over the moon to sign on the dotted line to debut a fashion collection in time for the Christmas season.

The 24-year-old paramedic told the Daily Mail: “This is a real pinch me moment, I can't believe I have my very own collection with a brand I've loved for years!

Paige - who caught the eye of the brand’s founder and ‘The Real Housewives of Cheshire’ star Seema Malhotra, 49 - adores how they create long-lasting “wardrobe staples”.

She said: “I love that Forever Unique offers wardrobe staples that last a lifetime.

“I wanted my collection to be a considered purchase, using high quality materials and taking me out of my comfort zone.

Seema said of the deal: “We are beyond excited to announce Paige as our latest celebrity signing!

“We were drawn to Paige immediately in the villa and love what she stands for as a strong, independent and driven female.”

She added: “She knows what she wants and that is at the core of our ethos as a brand. The new collection has been designed to make a statement and I can't wait for you all to see it.”