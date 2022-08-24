Fitbit has dropped three new smartwatches.

The electronics and fitness company took to Twitter to reveal the roll out of Versa 4, Sense 2 and Inspire 3, after previously teasing it had an announcement to make on Wednesday (24.08.22).

Fitbit tweeted: "New lineup just dropped. Versa 4, Sense 2 and Inspire 3 - here to help you do what you love."

The Fitbit Versa 4 is available at $229.95 on the company's website and has a daily readiness feature, and more than 40 exercise modes.

The Sense 2 is currently priced at $299.95 and comes with stress management, fitness and health metrics features.

What's more, the Inspire 3 is a cheaper option at $99.95, and comes with "sleep better" and "stress less" features.

The Fitbit site reads: "Meet Fitbit Inspire 3 - the health fitness tracker that helps you do what you love and feel your best. All you have to do is wear it."

Earlier this week, Fitbit posted the date 08.24.22 on Twitter, and added the caption: "Mark your calendar."

This comes after NASA gave 1,000 employees Fitbit Charge 4s to help battle the spread of infectious disease in February 2021.