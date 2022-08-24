Ryan Reynolds has sent bookings “off the scale” at a curry house the actor hailed the “best Indian in Europe”.

But the family who own the Light of India restaurant in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire, had no idea who he was when he heaped praise on it online.

Ryan, 45, shared its flier to his 44.8 million Instagram followers at the weekend after he ate there while in nearby Wrexham at the weekend to see the National League football club he co-owns beat Maidstone United 5-0.

He told his fans: “Best Indian food in Europe.”

The son of owners Rahaman Batan, 51, and Raija Rahaman, 48, said when he and his sister Rushmeen, 29, highlighted his post to their parents they confessed they were clueless he was a famous, and asked “Who is he?”

But since the post, the restaurant's phone has “rang off the hook”, with walk-ins and online orders spiking.

The owners’ son Shaa, 28, told MailOnline about booking soaring since Ryan’s post: “The past two days have been really busy, it’s been mental, the phone hasn’t stopped ringing.

“My grandfather first owned the business in 1980 and it was passed down to my father in 2010, we've been around for 42 years, so the majority of people around here know us.

“But now so many more people know about us and we’ve had a lot of calls since the post.

“We’ve had more orders online and over the phone and we’ve had more people come and eat in.”

He added they don’t know if Ryan ate in or got takeaway, but said they may now name a dish in honour of the ‘Deadpool’ actor.

Shaa added: “We’re not going to rebrand the shop or anything based on his quote, but I’d love for him to come back and see what he ordered and have him in the restaurant in person.”