Robbie Williams says he no longer craves sex with strangers since finding love with his wife.

He also admitted he is still a “s******” and reckons he would be “naked all the time” if he had a “bigger c***”.

In an interview with Grazia over Zoom while naked in bed, the 48-year-old singer also said his wife of 12 years Ayda Field, 43, gives him everything he wants.

He said about his love for her and their four kids: “It’s amazing for somebody built like me – to put it in vulgar terms – a sh*****. She gives me everything I want.

“I don't mean sex-wise. My thing in the ’90s was sex with strangers, I didn’t know whether I’d be able to give that up... I was saying to her (Ayda) last night, it’s really special that we’re around a lot of really good looking people, all the way through the summer – and I feel no longing to be up to the nefarious stuff.

“She’s really empathetic, really kind, incredibly smart and very, very funny – and I trust her.

“The thing with sex with other people is very much like cocaine. I’m not looking for cocaine anymore and therefore I don’t find it.”

Robbie, whose exes include Melanie C, Geri Horner, Lindsay Lohan and Nicole Appleton, met Ayda in May 2006 when she appeared on a UFO documentary that he produced for the BBC, and they married in 2010.

The pair share children Theodora, 10, Charlton, seven, Coco, three and two-year-old Beau.

His family life is a long way from his past excesses, with Robbie renowned for his previous addictions to drink, drugs, sex and later food.

The ex-Take That singer has admitted he “kind of broke the ’90s” due to “self-medication, due to some sort of –ism, and mental illness”.

