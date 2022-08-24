Sofia Vergara says Sarah Hyland’s wedding like "a 'Modern Family' reunion".

The 50-year-old actress joined her co-stars of the ABC sitcom - which ran for eleven seasons between 2009 and 2020 - including Ariel Winter, Nolan Gould, Julie Bowen to witness the 31-year-old actress tie the knot to the former ‘Bachelorette’ star Wells Adams, 38.

Sarah's on-screen uncle Jesse Tyler Ferguson officiated the ceremony, which had been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She told Entertainment Tonight: “We had a great time. It was kind of like a 'Modern Family' reunion because we haven't seen each other since the pandemic started and we finished the last episode of Modern Family. So it was great!"

When asked who partied the hardest at the reception, Sofia declared “Me! Me! Me!” saying that she hit the dance floor “all the time”.

The ‘Chef’ star - who has been married to actor Joe Manganiello, 45, since 2015 and was married to Joe Gonzalez between 1991 and 1993 with who she has son Manolo, 30 - shared a series of photos on Instagram from the big day on the weekend (20.08.22), which had been delayed three times due to COVID-19.

Sarah also commented on the big day on Instagram, captioning a post of the newlyweds: "A couple, a pandemic, a postponed wedding: A series. We were supposed to get married today. Instead ... we took pictures and drank wine. I love you to Pluto and back.”

Last year, Wells - who got engaged to the ‘Love Island USA’ host three years ago - expressed his frustration about his wedding being postponed before joking about eloping and predicting 2022 was going to be their “year”.

He said: "We were supposed to get married obviously last year, that didn't happen. We were supposed to get married this year, that didn't happen.

"So now we are hoping next year, or we're gonna go to Vegas, or the courthouse, I don't know — well, we're not going to do those last two things, but I don't know. 2022 has got to be our year, right?!"