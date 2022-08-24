Idris Elba is fed up with being asked about him playing James Bond.

The 49-year-old actor has long been tipped to replace Daniel Craig as 007 but he confessed that he is frustrated with the constant questions about the rumours.

Speaking on the 'Jemele Hill is Unbothered' podcast, Idris said: "I have no more answers for it. I just tell people 'aw, don't ask me that.'"

Idris believes he has answered all the questions about playing the legendary spy and finds it "lazy" that he is constantly asked about it by the media.

The 'Beast' actor said: "A lot of times it's really lazy journalism. And people try to use it as clickbait like 'what's he gonna say this time?' I try to say the same things.

"Every now and then I just tease them, but every now and then I'll give them some philosophy on why I don't want to do it or why it's a rumour. But most times now I tend not to talk about it."

It was recently reported that Idris had walked away from talks with Bond bosses to pursue "his own film franchise" but the star has apparently suggested other potential 007s to producer Barbara Broccoli.

An insider told The Sun newspaper: "Fans and Barbara wanted Idris but he wants to create something for himself.

“However, he’s put forward names to play 007.

"He’s ‘informally’ in the decision-making process as he’s been in talks with producers for so long."

A film insider recently claimed that the new Bond must be aged under 40 and taller than 5ft 10 inches.

The source said that movie chiefs are hoping to bring in an actor in their "late 30s" to allow him to stay in the role for at least a decade or potentially three films.