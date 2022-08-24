Eve Hewson claims Robbie Williams stole her dance move for his ‘Rock DJ’ music video.

The ‘Bad Sisters’ star - who is the daughter of U2 frontman Bono, 62, and his wife Ali Hewson, 61 - claims the ‘Candy’ hitmaker picked up some tips on how to throw shapes from her when he would visit her famous family when she was a child.

The 31-year-old actress said to Magic FM’s Tom Price: “I have a theory, now Robbie Williams made the Rock DJ music video. He came to stay with my family … when I was younger and I was a big dancer and this was my move (finger in the air, finger pointing down). This was my move, okay, I used to do this to make my parents laugh all the time, and whenever they had a guest, they were like ‘Eve do the thing, do the thing’ and I would do the thing, and everyone would laugh. Then he went and made that music video, and that is the move! I swear he got that from me."

Sharon Horgan - the creator of the Apple Plus murder mystery series - labelled Robbie “a piece of work” for take creative liberties with a child’s intellectual property while appearing alongside Eve on the Magic Radio Weekend Breakfast Saturday (20.08.22).

The 52-year-old writer and actress quipped: “He stole a six-year-olds move! What a piece of work.”

Eve spilled “there’s nothing better” than filming in Ireland - where the their series about five sisters with a secret is set - because she gets to have her home comforts nearby.

She said: “There’s nothing better than coming home from a long day and getting into your childhood bed. It’s like, oh its delicious, seeing your dogs, your mum’s there and she’s like ‘oh honey you’ve worked so hard’ and she gives you the food and you’re just like gosh this is amazing.”

Sharon added this is so nice “because normally you’re going back to an empty hotel, and you feel really sad.”

You can listen to Tom Price on the Magic Radio Weekend Breakfast Saturday 6am - 10am.