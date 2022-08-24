Jason Momoa now has a “dad bod” because he's still recovering from hernia surgery.

The ‘Aquaman’ actor, 43, said he is not “really doing sit-ups” due to his recent operation which means his usual ripped physique is starting to sag.

He discussed the operation on the Tuesday night (23.08.22) episode of 'The Late Late Show with James Corden', saying the procedure the day before the Oscars in March had slowed down his usually intense fitness regime.

Asked by James, 44, if he was recovered yet, ‘Dune’ actor Jason said: “All good. Not really doing sit-ups. Trying to keep that dad bod going for a little bit longer.”

James responded: “You can’t say you’ve got a dad bod, you can’t. It’s not a dad bod.”

Jason added: “Well, I don’t want to do any more sit-ups!”

Discussing the procedure on the red carpet at the Oscars, Jason said: “I had surgery yesterday... (because of) throwing bodies around. I’m getting old, bro. It ain’t that CinemaCon from 2016, you know what I’m saying?

“I messed up my eyes. I just got something in it that kinda cut it up, and then I’ve gotta get surgery. I have a hernia, I’ve got ribs out. I’m just getting beat up.”

When asked why he keeps getting injured during filming, the actor blamed his commitment to roles, adding: “I just kinda give it. I love my job and I get a little too excited. The age thing. I’m an aging superhero now.”

Jason, who split from wife Lisa Bonet, 54, earlier this year, has said his exercise regime involves eating and lifting “big”, with lean meat and vegetables key to his diet – as he like to “save the calories for Guinness”, which he said keeps him “sane”.

He added: “I love carbs but denial is good training for the mind. After finishing a one-month cleanse, I had a giant bowl of pasta and I swear to Christ it was like I was on heroin… I love cigars and booze. If you’re going to pound the beers you’ve got to suck it up. It (the treadmill) gets you going, man. Then you can have that beer."