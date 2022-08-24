Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin are set to divorce

Published
2022/08/24 17:56 (BST)

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin are divorcing.

The 76-year-old actor and Jennifer have been married for the last 25 years - but the 54-year-old model filed a petition "for dissolution of marriage and other relief" at a court in Florida on Friday (19.08.22).

In a statement to PEOPLE, Stallone - who has daughters Scarlet, 20, Sistine, 24, and Sophia, 25, with his wife - said: "I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues."

The couple celebrated their silver wedding anniversary earlier this year.

The Hollywood star - who also has Seargeoh, 43, with actress Sasha Czack, as well as another son, Sage, who died in 2012 - took to social media at the time to celebrate the landmark.

Alongside some throwback photos of them together, Stallone wrote on Instagram: "Happy 25th anniversary to my amazing wife. There is not enough words to describe what this incredibly selfless dedicated, patient, woman has meant to our lives and I only wish they could be another 25! Thank you sweetheart! (sic)"

Jennifer also celebrated their silver wedding anniversary on social media.

Alongside her own collection of photos, she wrote: "Happy 25th wedding anniversary to us! [heart emojis] Thank you for always keeping me laughing, loving and protecting our beautiful family! (sic)"

The model also claimed that their marriage was "getting better every year".

She wrote on Instagram: "Our marriage keeps getting better every year! I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives together! [heart emojis] (sic)"

However, the heartfelt post was removed shortly before it emerged that the couple - who first met at a restaurant in Beverly Hills, California, in 1988 - are heading for a divorce after 25 years of marriage.

© BANG Media International

sylvesterstallone

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommended