KSI is "always in pristine condition".

The 29-year-old rap star is currently preparing to box YouTuber Alex Wassabi on August 27, and KSI has promised that he'll be in tip-top condition when he fights at The O2 Arena in London.

Asked about his preparations for the fight, KSI shared: "It's making sure I'm doing what I'm doing well and then repeating that.

"After that we'd do a hard cardio session where I'm on the versa climber doing four rounds, three minutes of me going hard, going ham (hard as a m**********r).

"After that I’d have a little break, have lunch, and then after lunch probably watch a bit of TV, play some games and then have another session. Sometimes it can be a sprint session where I just do sprints repeatedly, which we do eight times, trying to get it under three minutes. I’ll have a minute break after that, and then we do that again as many times as we see fit.

"On other days, it could be us just doing more boxing and just constant punching, working on shoulder endurance and making sure when I'm in that ring."

The 'Poppin' hitmaker insists he never feels tired thanks to his relentless workout regime.

He said: "I ain't ever tired. My arms never fatigue. I'm always in pristine condition."

KSI - whose real name is Olajide 'JJ' Olatunji - claims he hasn't had a rest day since the fight was announced.

The YouTuber-turned-rapper also explained that training has become part of his "lifestyle".

He told Men's Health magazine: "This has been the year where I decided to really make training a lifestyle, so yeah, I pretty much train every day. On the days when it's not as hard, I'm doing something like a 10K. That's an easy day for me."