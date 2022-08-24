Aitch's friends inadvertently launched his music career.

The 22-year-old rap star was enjoying a few drinks in a park in 2015 when he started "to spit bars in front of everyone" and Aitch's career has been on an upward trajectory ever since.

The rapper - whose real name is Harrison Armstrong - recalled: "I was drunk in the park - I do not advise anyone to get drunk in the park, by the way, disclaimer - but I finally built up the courage to spit bars in front of everyone.

"When I finished and we was watching the video back, I was like, 'Yes, sick, but that's just for us. Don't put that anywhere.' By the time I got home, the video's on YouTube and I was like, 'No! What are you doing to me?!' I was proper mad."

Aitch admits to being a "stereotypical Manchester kid" during his younger years.

He told the BBC: "I'd spend most of my time trying to climb trees or something stupid, and come home with dirt all over my face, food all over my T-shirt."

Aitch has also always found it easier to express himself through music.

The 'Straight Rhymez' hitmaker explained: "I'm not the type of person to always be expressing my problems to everyone, so I felt the only way to do it was to make a song about it."

As a result, Aitch can't imagine himself ever walking away from the music business.

He said: "I always beg for time off and, when I finally get some, by the second day, I'm like, 'Oh, what am I even doing?'

"I don't really think it's good thing for anyone to have too much time on your hands. I always need to be busy, or at least doing something active, even if it's going to play football."