Louise Redknapp has landed a role in a 'Friends' musical.

The 47-year-old singer actually rejected a part in the hit US comedy 25 years ago - but she's now agreed to star in a parody production called 'Friendsical', which is being staged in Southampton in September.

The 'Arms Around the World' hitmaker will make a guest appearance in the production, according to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column.

'Friendsical' takes inspiration from all ten series of the hit sitcom. The show will also include some of the most well-known jokes and scenes from the TV series.

Louise previously revealed that she was actually offered a role in 'Friends' in 1997.

The pop star was given the chance to play Ross Geller’s wife, Emily Waltham - but Louise rejected the opportunity and the role was ultimately handed to 'Cold Feet' actress Helen Baxendale.

Louise - who was launching her solo career at the time - explained: "I didn’t have a lot of time, and a lot of people were investing money into the album."

Louise married soccer star Jamie Redknapp in 1998, when she was one of the UK's best-known pop acts.

But the high-profile couple got divorced in 2018, and she subsequently admitted that it's been a difficult few years for her.

The singer - who has Beau, 13, and Charley, 18, with her ex-husband - shared: "Anyone who has been through that knows there are good and bad days and I would never - whether it be to my friends, or in an interview to the public - make light of what I went through.

"It was really tough, and some days are still really tough. All I can do is look forward and do my best to try to get out of that."