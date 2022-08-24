Jennifer Flavin has accused Sylvester Stallone of hiding marital assets.

The 54-year-old model has filed for a divorce after 25 years of marriage, and in court documents obtained by TMZ, she's accused the Hollywood star of hiding assets.

The court documents read: "Upon information and belief, the Husband has engaged in the intentional dissipation, depletion and/or waste of marital assets which has had an adverse economic impact on the marital estate. Pursuant to Section 61.075, Florida Statues, equity dictates that the Wife be compensated and made whole by receiving an unequal distribution of the marital assets in her favour. Moreover, the Husband should be enjoined from, selling, transferring, assigning, encumbering, or dissipating any assets during the pendency of proceedings."

Flavin filed a petition "for dissolution of marriage and other relief" at a court in Florida on Friday (19.08.22).

Stallone - who has daughters Scarlet, 20, Sistine, 24, and Sophia, 25, with his wife - subsequently said in a statement: "I love my family. We are amicably and privately addressing these personal issues."

Flavin - who first met Stallone at a restaurant in Beverly Hills, California, in 1988 - celebrated her silver wedding anniversary on social media earlier this year.

Alongside some throwback photos of herself and her husband, Flavin wrote on Instagram: "Happy 25th wedding anniversary to us! [heart emojis] Thank you for always keeping me laughing, loving and protecting our beautiful family! (sic)"

The model also claimed that their marriage was "getting better every year".

Flavin - who owns the Serious Skincare brand - wrote on the photo-sharing platform: "Our marriage keeps getting better every year! I can't wait to spend the rest of our lives together! [heart emojis] (sic)"