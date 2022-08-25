John McEnroe 'didn't recognise' Never Have I Ever creator Mindy Kaling

2022/08/25 02:00 (BST)

John McEnroe was unaware of Mindy Kaling before he agreed to narrate 'Never Have I Ever'.

The 63-year-old tennis legend narrates the hit comedy-drama series - but John wasn't actually aware of the show's co-creator before he she approached him for the role.

Recalling their first meeting at an Oscars party, John said: "I met her at this Vanity Fair Oscar party and we were just crossing paths and [my wife] Patty [Smyth] goes, 'Oh, that’s Mindy Kaling!'

"I wasn't even sure who it was then and [Mindy]'s like, 'Oh my god, I have this idea of you narrating this show,' and I'm like, 'Oh yeah, yeah, sure you do. Of course I'm gonna narrate this show.' ... And then, hey, it actually - this is actually working!"

By contrast, Mindy's dad was a huge fan of John during his tennis career.

The former sports star told 'Entertainment Tonight': "It turned out her father was a big tennis fan and must've talked about me a lot when she was growing up."

Earlier this month, Mindy admitted that sees some of herself in her 'Never Have I Ever' characters.

The actress co-created the hit drama series with Lang Fisher, and Mindy admits that different parts of her real-life self have been included in the show.

She shared: "One of the great things about a show like this, and creating it, is that every character, I think, represents a different side of my personality.

"I am impatient, like Nalini [Poorna Jagannathan] and sort of no nonsense. I feel, like [I have] the same attitude about young people and efficiency that she has.

"But I really do relate on a very, like, cellular level to Devi [Maitreyi Ramakrishnan] and her want - her desire of being loved and accepted and wanting a boyfriend. That all feels so - that really mirrors my childhood."

