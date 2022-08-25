Nick Cannon has another baby on the way, just a month after welcoming his eighth child into the world.

The 'Masked Singer' presenter took to Instagram to confirm he is to be a dad again with model Brittany Bell, who he already has son Golden Sagon, five, and daughter Powerful Queen, 19 months, with.

Nick shared footage of their maternity photoshoot, and added the caption: "Time Stopped and This Happened…

@missbbell #Sunshine #SonRISE (sic)"

The 41-year-old TV presenter could even be set to become a dad of 10 following speculation he's also the father of Abby De La Rosa's unborn baby, who is due in October.

As well as his two kids with Brittany, Nick has 11-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex Mariah Carey, 14-month-old twins Zion and Zillion with Abby, and also had another son Zen, who tragically died of brain cancer aged just five months last December.

Last month, Nick's eighth child was born when Bre Tiesi have welcomed a son, Legendary Love, into the world.

Bre wrote on Instagram: "I did it. An all natural unmedicated home birth. This was the most humbling / limit pushing yet awakening and completely empowering experience.

“I can’t thank my team enough for delivering my son safely. This experience has changed me forever and I couldn’t of asked for a more amazing and supportive partner. Daddy showed the f up for us.. I couldn’t of done it without you. [blue heart emoji] I can’t believe he’s here [hug emoji] (sic)"

Nick recently admitted it is "safe to bet" on him having more children this year, following speculation he's also the father of Abby's unborn baby.

He was co-host on 'Entertainment Tonight' and was asked by fellow presenter Nischelle Turner how many babies the stork will bring him, and he joked: "That would take all the fun out of it if I just gave you a number right now."

The star was further pressed on the subject as Nischelle mentioned Bre's pregnancy would mark his eighth child.

Nick said: "OK, I'm watching your math. What else you got?"

His co-host then mentioned Abby, who previously teased she may be expecting twins again, and wondered what the odds would be if she placed the over/ under line at three.

He replied: "You would be close. You would be safe to bet on three [more children] in 2022."