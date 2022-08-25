'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' has been pushed back.

The hotly-anticipated movie is shifting release dates from March 17, 2023, to a Christmas release that year, on December 25, 2023.

According to Deadline, Warner Bros. is filling the vacated March 2023 space by moving 'Shazam: Fury of the Gods' there, meaning it will now be released next year rather than on December 21st.

Thanks to Shazam 2's move to a new date, the motion picture will now have access to Imax screens.

And the movie, which will be helmed by David F. Sandberg, could well be worth the wait.

Director Sandberg recently admitted he was shocked that Dame Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu agreed to star in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) sequel. They will star as villains Hespera and Kalypso respectively.

Sandberg said: "I mean, it's a dream come true, first of all. I've been watching movies with Lucy and Helen, and now I get to work with them - which is just amazing.

"They're just the best. When we had these parts, we were like, 'Let's try and get the biggest and best actresses we can.' And we were able to, because they said yes. It's amazing."

The upcoming blockbuster is a sequel to the 2019 film 'Shazam!' and sees Zachary Levi return in the title role.

Sandberg explained that a follow-up was never in any doubt.

Asked when Warner Bros. contacted about making the film - which will also feature Adam Brody and Rachel Zegler - he recently said: "The first movie just came out, and we were already having meetings about what's the sequel going to be and trying to figure that out. Didn't feel like there was ever a point of like, oh, is there going to be a sequel or not?"

'Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom' will see Jason Momoa reprise his role as the titular superhero, alongside the likes of Amber Heard, Willem Dafoe, and Dolph Lundgren.