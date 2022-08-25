Jonathan Knight secretly marries boyfriend Harley Rodriguez

Jonathan Knight has married his boyfriend Harley Rodriguez.

The New Kids on the Block star has confirmed he's a married man after tying the knot with his longtime partner in secret after getting engaged but they were unable to celebrate with a lavish wedding reception due to restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Jonathan confirmed the happy news to Etonline.com when asked if the ring on his left hand meant the couple had exchanged vows, with the star admitting: "We did (get married). But everybody just assumed we're married, so, I never say yes or no 'cause I don't wanna lie."

Despite being unable to celebrate the nuptials in style, Jonathan revealed they are planning to throw a big wedding part soon. He added of the celebration: "It's coming."

Jonathan and Harley have been together since 2008 and took part in a reality show called 'The Amazing Race' together in 2015.

They got engaged a year later in 2016 when the singer-turned-TV star proposed during a holiday in Africa.

The 53-year-old former pop star is currently working on a TV show called 'Farmhouse Fixer' in which he can indulge his passion for property renovations.

He told Etonline.com of the project: "It's such a passion of mine, fixing up houses. I would post on Instagram pictures of projects I did, and fans would always ask me, 'What is your other job besides the New Kids?' and I just think it's so great to be able to showcase what I do, and people can watch."

Jonathan added that he's currently in a very happy place in his life, saying: "I'm about to turn 54, and I would have never thought in my 20s that at 54, I'd still be touring with the New Kids, and I would have a hit TV show on HGTV."

