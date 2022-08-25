Scott Disick is reportedly dating Rod Stewart’s daughter Kimberly Stewart.

They are said to be seeing each other after weeks of speculation they were together, according to UsWeekly.

The outlet said the 39-year-old reality TV star of ‘The Kardashians’ and Rod Stewart’s 43-year-old daughter have been seeing each other for a “few months”.

A source told UsWeekly: “They are really into each other. They had the same friend group and hung out in the same circle.”

The insider added the couple waited weeks before they decided to “go public” and they have been “getting to know each other in a different way than seeing each other as friends”.

Scott and Kimberly, whose mother is model Kimberly Stewart, are said to have have known each other for years after meeting through her brother Sean Stewart.

They previously sparked speculation of a romance in 2015 after Scott’s split from on/off girlfriend and mother to his three children Kourtney Kardashian, 43.

The pair were seen hand-in-hand as they left a romantic dinner date at Girgio Baldi in Santa Monica on Sunday. (20.08.22)

Kimberley shares daughter Delilah del Toro, 10, with actor Benicio del Toro, 55, while Scott co-parents he and Kourtney’s children, son Mason, 12, daughter Penelope, 10, and seven-year-old son Reign.

It comes after Scott’s Lamborghini Urus was flipped over on Sunday after hitting a stone mailbox as he was involved in his single-car accident which left him with a minor cut on his head.

The silver SUV was seen on its side in the gated residential neighbourhood of The Oaks in Calabasas, California.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau said the Scott refused medical treatment on the scene, and his $350,000 Lamborghini was towed away at his request.

They added: “It was determined the primary cause of the traffic collision was speed, and alcohol was not a factor.”

It was also noted Scott “suffered minor, non-life threatening injuries and declined medical treatment”, with the LA Sheriff’s department adding: “He was picked up from the scene by family members, and his vehicle was towed away per his request.”

Scott has not been cited for any crimes in relation to the accident.