Jennifer Lopez wore three dresses and $2 million in jewellery for her wedding to Ben Affleck.

The couple previously tied the knot in Las Vegas before staging an elaborate ceremony in Georgia on August 20 - and it's now been revealed the bride went through three clothing changes and sported millions of dollars-worth of designer jewellery for her big day.

According to People.com, Jennifer teamed her Ralph Lauren wedding gown with a pair of Mikimoto South Sea cultured pearl and diamond earrings worth $53,000 as well as a pearl and diamond floral ring by the same brand which is worth $39,000.

Her dress was also a statement piece as 1,000 handkerchiefs were attached to the gown to create the gown's ruffled skirt.

Jennifer went on to change into a second Ralph Lauren dress for the reception. The dress was covered in pearls and Swarovski crystals and is said to have taken around 700 hours to hand stitch.

She complimented the dress with a pair of Mikimoto pearl-and-diamond studs worth $85,000.

For her third look, Jennifer opted for another Ralph Lauren dress with a mermaid silhouette and a removable hood and she teamed it with 27-carat cluster pear shaped diamond earrings from Samer Halimeh with New York Post gossip column Page Six reporting they were worth around $2 million.

The 52-year-old pop star tied the knot with the 50-year-old Hollywood actor in a secret Las Vegas ceremony back in July, and then the happy couple enjoyed a second ceremony at husband Affleck’s $8.9 million mansion in Georgia.

The 'Jenny From the Block' hitmaker initially dated Ben in the early 2000s and they got engaged before calling off the wedding.

She went on to wed singer Marc Anthony and become mum to twins Maximillian and Emme, 14, with him before filing for divorce in 2011, while Ben was married to actress Jennifer Garner from 2005 until 2018 and has Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, with her.

Jennifer and Ben rekindled her romance back in 2020.