Harvey Weinstein has been granted permission to appeal his rape and sexual assault conviction in New York.

The shamed movie mogul is now able to challenge his February 2020 conviction after being granted leave to appeal by the State of New York Court of Appeals after a previous attempt was turned down by a lower appeals court in the state back in June.

Weinstein's lawyer, Arthur L. Aidala, told New York Post gossip column Page Six: "Harvey lives to fight another day."

He added: "This isn’t about whether (Weinstein) is innocent or guilty, but if he got a fair trial or not a fair trial ...

"His mood was that of relief and he is very hopeful that these judges will rule that he did not get a fair trial. He has consistently maintained his innocence as he does today."

Arguments for the appeal are likely begin next year and Aidala told the publication they are hoping for a decision by late spring or early summer.

Weinstein is currently serving a 23-year prison sentence after being convicted of one count of criminal sexual assault in the first degree and one count of rape in the third degree after his trial in New York.

In 2021, he was extradited from New York to California where he's behind bars at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility in Los Angeles awaiting trial on sexual assault charges.

The 70-year-old former Hollywood titan has been charged with raping three women and sexually assaulting two others between 2004 and 2013 and has pleaded not guilty.