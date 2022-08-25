John Boyega has co-written the 'Attack the Block' sequel.

The 30-year-old actor is reprising his role as Moses in a follow-up to the 2011 sci-fi comedy film and revealed that he has had a major input into the script with director Joe Cornish.

In an interview with Collider, John said: "This process has been fantastic. The story has actually been presented by myself and Joe Cornish. We've collaborated heavily on making a story that makes sense for Moses and the other characters, and the new characters that will be coming up in the sequel too.

"And then, also, there's different perspectives in writing it, with Joe having his perspective and me having mine."

The original movie follows a gang in London who have to defend themselves from alien invaders and John says that the picture will reflect the changes that have taken place in the city since the first film.

The 'Star Wars' actor explained: "London has changed so much, in so many different ways, over the years since the first movie. We're just tryin' to make sure we explore all of that, while bringing in a whole different vibe to that crazy a** first movie that we made."

Boyega confirmed that the "spine of the story" is finished and suggested it will not be too long before the film begins production.

He said: "We're quite close. We're gettin' there. Obviously, we don't wanna release no dates to anybody because we wanna take care of the creative process.

"We have the main spine of the story, but we're still in the lab, just making sure the story is right. Story is everything."

John continued: "But it won't be too long. I've given them the drums to speed up the process. Hopefully soon, we'll have an announcement for when we'll be around London, messin' stuff up."