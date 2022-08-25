Peta Murgatroyd is heartbroken after her fertility treatment failed.

The 36-year-old 'Dancing With The Stars' pro and her husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy have been IVF treatment in a bid to conceive a sibling for their five-year-old son Shai - but Peta has now shared a heartfelt social media post revealing the latest round of procedures has not worked.

She started her INstagram post by writing: "I promised you all that I would be open and honest. I had times where I was unsure of that decision throughout my IVF journey and even more so after we got the news that our transfer did not work," Murgatroyd shares at the beginning of a lengthy Instagram caption. But going back on my word after being such an open book wouldn't be right."

Peta then shared the news that she's been left heartbroken after the treatment failed.

She went on: "One of the happiest days of my life, and then 10 days later one of the saddest moments I’ll never forget. Standing on the side of the road in West Hollywood, hoping for the best ... thinking this was MY time, my turn for 'happiness'. Life is funny though. When you think you got it figured out, it slaps you in the face and makes you start over. I keep learning that 'Gods plans will always be more beautiful than all your disappointments' … I have to keep believing that."

The dancer went on to reveal she's started the "healing" process and hopes to be able to move on soon.

She added: "I really did think that this was going to work. Looking into Maks eyes as he was crying, seeing our baby together …just made this experience so worth it even though it didn’t turn out how we had hoped.

"I have taken the necessary steps to start the healing process. To sit in my feelings, and feel what I need to, to start moving forward with an open heart."

The couple became engaged in 2015 and welcomed their son in January 2017 just months before they tied the knot in New York that summer.