Ed Sheeran has designed a kit for his hometown football team.

The pop star helped come up with the design for Ipswich Town Football club - which is based close to where Ed grew up in Suffolk, England - and the black kit was inspired by the singer's 2021 album Equals with Ed insisting he wanted to create a stylish look.

Ed said of the project: "I wanted to make something with a subtle homage to the album but also be a cool bit of clothing people around the world would want to wear. I love it."

Paul Macro, head of retail operations at Ipswich Town, said: "We thought it would be great to get Ed involved in the design of our third kit. Ed loved the final designs and it's great to finally show off this collaboration to our supporters."

'Shape Of You' star Ed has since posted a picture of himself wearing the shirt on social media - showing off the mathematical pattern which was inspired by his album artwork.

The club has recorded record sales of the kit, with Macro telling The Town website: "I think we’ve ended up with three really unique and strong kits. They are all, at this moment, record selling shirts. We’ve never had sales like this before.

"It is a really scary challenge to see what we can do next year to try and top them, but we’re working on that now."

As well as designing the kit, Ed has also sponsored the Ipswich Town shirts for both the men's and women's teams since last season.