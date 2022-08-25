Michelle Branch's domestic violence case has been dismissed following her arrest in Nashville, Tennessee earlier this month.

The 39-year-old ‘Everywhere’ singer was charged with domestic assault after being taken into custody on August 11 - the same day she announced her split from her Black Keys star husband Patrick Carney - and she was later released on $1,000 bail.

However, TMZ.com now reports prosecutors have decided not to move forward with the case and the charge was dismissed at the request of the state.

Michelle filed for divorce from her husband of three years the day after her arrest citing irreconcilable differences as reason the marriage broke down and stating "the parties are no longer capable of resuming their marital relationship and living together as husband and wife."

When announcing the split, she told TMZ: “To say that I am totally devastated doesn’t even come close to describing how I feel for myself and for my family. “The rug has been completely pulled from underneath me and now I must figure out how to move forward. With such small children, I ask for privacy and kindness.”

Michelle shares son Rhys James, four, and daughter, Willie, who was born earlier this year, with Carney. They first met at a Grammy Awards party in 2015 when Michelle was finalising her divorce from ex-husband Teddy Landau – with whom she shares 17-year-old daughter Owen Isabelle – and two years later they were engaged. While planning their wedding, the singer discovered she was expecting their first child together and Rhys James was born in April 2018.