Ben Affleck has "never been happier" since marrying Jennifer Lopez, according to his pal Kevin Smith.

The moviemaker was among the guests at the couple's lavish wedding celebration in Georgia over the weekend (20.08.22) and Kevin revealed he was delighted to see pure joy on his friend's face as he committed himself to the pop star at the ceremony.

Speaking to Etonline.com, Kevin explained: "He's never been happier. I've seen that dude be happy, but the pure joy that was radiating from his face was absolutely unforgettable."

Kevin added of the ceremony: "I was happy for him. And they were happy, you could tell. They worked hard to get here, they earned it, and it was so nice. They had a great day for it."

It comes after Kevin admitted it was an "emotional" day and he shed some tears during the ceremony.

He confessed: "I'm a crier. I cry all the time. I cry watching episodes of ‘The Flash.’ I cry watching ‘Degrassi’ for heaven’s sake.

"But I bawled throughout because it was goddamn beautiful. So beautiful."

The couple previously married in Las Vegas in July before staging the lavish celebration at Ben's property in Georgia.

Guests also included Ben’s three children from his marriage to Jennifer Garner – Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and 10-year-old Samuel - and Jennifer's 14-year-old twins Max and Emme from her marriage to Marc Anthony.

The 53-year-old bride wore a white Ralph Lauren couture gown complete with a long train and veil, while Ben, 50, wore a black and white tuxedo. Photographs showed the pair hugging at a waterside jetty at the mansion, with a fireworks display from a lake at the property. The marriage comes 20 years after the couple dated and got engaged, only to call off their nuptials in 2003.