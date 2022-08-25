Dying Light 2's first single-player DLC coming soon

'Dying Light 2: Stay Human' is getting its first single-player DLC.

The news was made at Gamescom Opening Night Live, with Bloody Ties arriving on October 13 for PC, PlayStation and Xbox.

A description reads: "In Bloody Ties, players will embark on a new story adventure, you will reach the epicentre of death, wealth and absolute splendour in a stunning location; The Carnage Hall. This old opera building is full of challenges and quests, surprising new weapon types, character interactions, and discoveries to uncover.”

Further to this, Techland teased: “Aiden enters a bloodsport tournament where the greatest combatants fight to the death. Quickly realising that the quest for fame is just the beginning, he finds himself involved in a plot for power and revenge.”

If you pre-order the DLC, you will get the Aristocrat pack on September 6.

