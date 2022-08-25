Charlie Puth is set to perform a gig in the metaverse for 'Fortnite'.

The 'How Long' hitmaker has teamed up with iHeartMedia and Fortnite Creative on the virtual concert on September 9, and will also host an interactive game “designed to test fan knowledge”.

It will take place at iHeartLand and the pop star is set to perform songs from his upcoming LP 'Charlie'.

He said: “I’m so excited to enter the metaverse for the first time in partnership with iHeartRadio and check out all iHeartLand has to offer. It’s really important to me to connect with my fans in new ways and it’ll be a blast to all come together and have some fun.

“I couldn’t be happier to share this with iHeart and the fans who have been part of some of the most memorable moments in my career. See you there!”

'Fortnite' concerts have become hugely popular, with the likes of Travis Scott, Ariana Grande and J Balvin among those to have performed in-game.

While Lil Nas X and Twenty One Pilots have played in rival game 'Roblox'.