Google is planning to publish adverts that will educate people about disinformation techniques.

The tech giant intends to use its Google Jigsaw platform to educate people about disinformation by running adverts on YouTube, TikTok, Twitter and Facebook.

The move has been prompted by recent research from Cambridge University, and it's ultimately hoped that the move will help online users to identify manipulative content.

Google has confirmed that the ads will initially appear in Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Poland, and the efforts will be geared towards combating disinformation surrounding Ukrainian refugees.

Jon Roozenbeek, the lead author on the research paper, told the BBC: "Obviously you can't predict every single example of misinformation that's going to go viral. But what you can do is find common patterns and tropes.

"The idea behind this study was - if we find a couple of these tropes, is it possible to make people more resilient against them, even in content they've never seen before?"

Roozenbeek suggested that the ads could be extremely effective in combating disinformation.

He said: "What you hope to see is that the group that saw the videos is correct in their identification significantly more often than the control group - and that turned out to be the case.

"On average, the group that got the videos was correct about five percent more often than the control group. That's highly significant.

"That doesn't sound like a lot - but it's also true that the control group isn't always wrong. They also get a number of questions correct.

"That improvement, even in the noisy environment of YouTube, basically shows that you can improve people's ability to recognise these disinformation techniques - simply by showing them an ad."