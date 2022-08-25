Elon Musk plans to summon Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey as a witness in his legal battle with the tech company.

The Tesla CEO launched a $44 billion dollar bid to buy the micro-blogging platform earlier this year - but after he backed out of the deal, Elon is now facing legal action from the social media site.

Elon previously claimed that Twitter failed to provide him with the data that he needed in order to close the deal. And he's now called on Jack - who is a friend of the billionaire businessman - to give evidence to the court.

The case is scheduled to be heard in Delaware in October, but the parties could settle outside of court beforehand.

Elon previously outlined his long-term vision for the social media platform.

He said: "If I were to own Twitter, it would be geared towards the middle 80 percent of the population, so technically the far left and far right would probably be dissatisfied."

Elon also revealed that he would support Donald Trump's return to Twitter.

The former US President was banned from the platform in early 2021 - but Elon suggested he'd reverse the decision if his takeover was given the green light.

He wrote: "Even though I think a less divisive candidate would be better in 2024, I still think Trump should be restored to Twitter."