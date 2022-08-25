Heidi Klum had "the best time ever" with Victoria's Secret.

The 49-year-old model worked for the lingerie brand for years and she recently declined the opportunity to appear in Hulu's 'Victoria’s Secret: Angels and Demons', which claims to expose the underworld of the fashion industry.

Heidi told the 'Just for Variety' podcast: "They asked me if I wanted to be part of it. And I was like, ‘If you’re looking for a negative story, you’re barking up the wrong tree because I had the most wonderful time there.'"

Heidi loved her time with the lingerie company, and she's been shocked by some of the allegations that have been made in the series.

She said: "Hearing all these stories pop up to me is mind-blowing when they accuse different people of different things, and I’m like, ‘My gosh, did this really happen?’ I don’t know. So I was always waiting to get more insight, but … it never came. So I never continued watching it."

Heidi has enjoyed great success in the fashion industry.

But the blonde beauty - who has Leni, 18, Henry, 16, Johan, 15, and Lou, 12 - acknowledges that she's not a conventional catwalk star.

She explained: "I always had boobs and childbearing hips is what they would say, which yes, they were right. I have birthed four children, so they came in handy after all. But it was fine though, because it made me find a different route for myself. That didn’t change my passion for fashion. I still wanted to be part of the industry.

"So I just found my spot in it and I just went more the commercial route and I loved it."