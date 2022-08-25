The Queen is said to love DJs as long as they obey the order of ending their sets with the National Anthem.

Her Majesty hires them for the enormous parties she throws for her staff at Buckingham Palace, William Orbit has revealed.

The DJ and music producer for Madonna claimed he has spun tunes for Her Majesty for her Christmas staff party at the Palace, and said she was “evidently fascinated”.

But the 65-year-old told the Daily Mail on Thursday (25.08.22) DJs who aspire to perform for her will have to agree to end their set with the National Anthem.

William also said the monarch, 96, does not take to the dance floor herself, and she “goes to bed at nine because she’s a bit old for dancing”.

He added: “Then everyone starts going nuts.”

William said about the conversations he’s had with the Queen: “She’s lovely. She always chats to you. She’s so beautiful and charismatic. We had a nice chat about DJing.

“At the end, I had my own butler. He says, ‘Mr Orbit, sir, I’m going to give you this CD of the National Anthem and when you play that, on my signal, the party’s over.

“‘Because the Queen is in the house, you play the whole thing and the flag rises, but when she’s not there they only play half it’.”

Elaborating on bashes at Buckingham Palace, he added: “Her parties for Palace staff are enormous. Every gardener, every security guard – it’s all in the Palace, in the ballroom.

“You have to be working for Her Majesty for a year to be invited, and two years if you want your spouse to come.”

It comes after the Duchess of Kent, 89, revealed she enjoyed gangster rap music, with Ice Cube among her favourites, along with Eminem.