Geri Horner has shared her pride after her daughter Bluebell aced her exams.

The Spice Girls star took to social media on Thursday (25.08.22) to reveal the 16-year-old student passed with flying colours after achieving nine A star grades in her high school GCSEs and Geri applauded the teenager for all her hard work.

In a post on Instagram, Geri wrote: "So proud of you Blue! All A (stars)!! 9 GCSES! You worked so hard ! You inspire me! Girl power!!!!!"

The singer added a picture of Bluebell smiling as she held a print out of her exam results in her hand.

She is Geri's daughter from a previous relationship with 56-year-old moviemaker Sasha Gervasi. The 'Wannabe' star is now married to Formula One team boss Christian Horner and they have a son, Montague, who was born in 2017.

Geri previously revealed Bluebell calls Christian "Daddy" and that was her choice.

She told Hello! magazine: “I never forced anything, I let them find their own way. She calls him Daddy and that was her choice. They have a really nice bond.

"It has all been a huge change for Bluey, after having me to herself for so long, suddenly having not just Christian in her life, but a little stepsister, who is just so sweet and now a baby brother.

"It's a lot for a young girl but she's a great kid, smart and funny with a big heart. I'm proud of her.”

The family celebrated Bluebell's 16th birthday back in May, and Geri paid tribute to her daughter in a sweet post online, writing: "We are so proud of you! The amazing person you are. Watching you grow up is such a blessing."