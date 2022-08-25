Justin Long says Britney Spears used to be very "normal" and "easy-going".

The actor worked with the pop superstar on her 2002 movie 'Crossroads' and reveals he saw a very different side to Britney on-set as she seemed to be a totally different person before her life spiralled out of control and she was placed under a conservatorship in 2008.

Justin told Etonline.com: "I remember her being so down-to-earth, like disarmingly down-to-earth. I remember being struck by how normal and easygoing she seemed for all the hoopla surrounding her and then a couple years later seeing what the paparazzi did to her, it was really sad that we live in that kind of culture that can do that to a human being. She was so nice to everyone."

The movie followed three teenage girls - played by Britney, Zoe Saldana and Taryn Manning - on a road trip across the US and Justin played an old friend who had a fling with Britney's character Lucy.

The 44-year-old actor previously opened up about working with 'Toxic' star Britney in a lengthy Instagram post back in 2020 in which he recalled how the singer was kind to him even though he was still an unknown actor.

He wrote: "I remember being slightly nervous to work with Britney Spears - she was such a massive star in 2002 (as she still is). When she introduced herself to me in the makeup trailer, I was disarmed by how sweet and NOT famous she seemed - just a nice girl (not yet a woman) from Louisiana. She immediately made me feel comfortable ... "

Justin went on: "Britney seemed to get exponentially more tense (totally understandably) whenever we walked off set with her bodyguard 'Big something' (my memory is so bad but I remember really liking him - a massive, warm, friendly, terrifying guy). "People would clamour to get to her and paparazzi were constantly lurking behind trees, in bushes, etc.

"Years later, when the tabloid frenzy surrounding Britney reached a fever pitch, I remember feeling so sorry for her. Nobody deserves to be hounded and harassed like that - least of all a very sweet person - one who behaved kindly towards a young nervous actor who occupied a much lower rung on the hierarchical ladder of that film set."