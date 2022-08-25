Donald Trump’s Great America PAC is charging $100,000 to have a candlelit dinner with the former president at one of his New Jersey golf clubs.

Forbes obtained an invitation for the dining experience with the 76-year-old politician, which will give guests the chance to have their picture taken with Trump at National Golf Club Bedminster.

The money raised from the tickets will go to the Make America Great Again, Again! fund, with the option to pay more to have a "private" one-on-one golfing session with the controversial figure.

The flyer notes that: “Private golf opportunities with President Donald J. Trump also available upon request."

It did not state what food and drink will be served, however, Trump was known to have fast food burgers and fries plated up at White House events.

As well as Trump's campaign to be re-elected in 2024, the money will also reportedly go towards his mounting legal fees.

Trump - who lost out on the 2020 election to President Joe Biden - was left “furious yet scared” after the FBI raided Mar-a-Lago earlier this month.

The raid was believed to be a part of a larger search into apparent misconduct with White House records and into the insurrection that took place at the Capitol Building in January 2021.

A source explained that the search ignited something in the former ‘Apprentice’ host - and a lot of other figures in the Republican party such as Marjorie Taylor Greene - to get back on the campaign trail for the 2024 election.

They told 'NBC News': "If he wasn't running before, he is now. It p***** him off that they can do this to him. One way to get it to stop is to control the government again."

Trump’s £133 million resort in Palm Beach, Florida, was raided by FBI agents at 6.30am on August 8, who were reportedly hunting for nuclear documents, before removing boxes including ones marked top secret.

Trump has been calling for the release of papers linked to the search, which he branded “un-American, unwarranted, and unnecessary”.

Authorities said there is a growing tide of threats against government agencies amid outrage from Trump supporters over the raid, including talk of plans to use a dirty bomb on FBI headquarters, and mount “armed rebellion” and all-out civil war.