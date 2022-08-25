Avril Lavigne is set to be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The 37-year-old pop punk icon - who is behind a string of hits including 'Sk8er Boi', 'Complicated' and 'Girlfriend' - will become the 2,731st celebrity to receive the sidewalk honour at 6212 Hollywood Boulevard.

The unveiling ceremony will take place on August 31.

Hall of Fame producer Ana Martinez commented: “This isn’t Complicated, Avril Lavigne is very deserving of this Walk of Fame star and we are thrilled to be honouring her with this great honour.

“Avril’s fans have been blowing up my phone asking when she will be getting her star. We are thrilled to say that the time is now.”

Meanwhile, the Canadian star has given an update on the progress of her movie based on 2002 classic 'Sk8er Boi'.

She told Nylon: "It just takes a long time. I'm working on the storyline with the director and the writer right now. I’m really excited to be making 'Sk8er Boi' into a film. It's something I've wanted to do for a very long time."

Avril - who released her seventh studio album, 'Love Sux', in February - believes the key to her longevity has been her authenticity.

She explained: "It means a lot to me now because the songs have stood the test of time. But I think that honestly, I was just really genuine. I wrote the songs. They came from my perspective and my view in life. At the time I was like, geez, like a teenager, what I was going through. And right now, like my new album Love Sux', it's like it evolved.

"I have pivoted directions here and there. On my last album 'Head Above Water', it was more dark and introspective and emotional. Then this one, 'Love Sux' came back out just like full blown, rocking out, loud guitars, live drums. And I feel like this album is so me, and I have different sides to me."