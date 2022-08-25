Katie Price is on her tenth holiday of the year, without fiancé Carl Woods in tow as rumours continue they have split.

The 44-year-old former glamour model was joined by three of her five children and posed for photos with fans at the airport.

A source told The Sun on Thursday (25.08.22): “She’s gone away with Harvey, Jett and Bunny for a bit of quality time as a family. Carl’s not there. It’s just a family trip.”

Katie later shared a snap on her Instagram story showing her using her feet to clutch a drink in the sun, which was captioned: “Vibes.”

It comes after Katie twice sparked speculation she had split from Carl.

Earlier this month, she claimed she was still with her fiancé.

It came despite her TikTok account announcing they had split – which she later blamed on her account being hacked.

A follower on her blue-ticked TikTok account had asked if they were still an item, and the account replied: "No."

Katie later posted: “My account was hacked! I want to confirm I’m still with my fiancé Carl Woods!”

She sparked split rumours when she was recently pictured without her engagement ring in a family photo without Carl.

She also came off social media for “personal reasons”.

It was then claimed that she has been telling people that she is single, reportedly going on a solo night out and discussing her love life with onlookers.

A source told The Sun: “Katie was letting her hair down and telling people that her engagement with Carl was over.”

In a statement on her Instagram earlier this month, Katie said: “I will be coming off all social media for a period of time. I need to take time off for personal reasons.

“Thank you to all my loyal fans for always supporting me xxx.”

The hacking claim came after 33-year-old Carl, launched a furious tirade on Instagram in which he denied he and Katie had split and claimed he was “the best f****** fella she’s ever had.”

Angrily declaring earlier this month the pair were still together, he raged while filming at Katie’s house: “All of you are full of s***.”

Panning his camera to Katie, he added: “Look, here she is. I’m still at the f****** house. All this, ‘Oh we want her shot of him’. Why don’t you all just f*** off?... so no, we haven’t broke up, I’m still at her house so f*** off with your b******* because you know nothing and you pretend.”

He went on: “I’m tired, I’m absolutely tired of being tarnished to be this bad person – and yes I am ranting, because you know what? I’ve suffered months and months and months with it: ‘Oh she’s unhappy with him, she’s unhappy with him.’

“I’m the one that's been made a mug of all the time, no one else, and I suffer and I help so f*** off.”