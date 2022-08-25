Lisa Rinna says Harry Hamlin is her “hero” after 25 years of marriage.

‘The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star marked a quarter of a century of wedded bliss with the ‘Clash of the Titans’ star with a black-and-white social media post from their 1997 nuptials.

The 58-year-old reality television star wrote on Instagram on Thursday (25.08.22): “"#tbt 25 years ago. My Hero [red heart emoji]"

The 70-year-old actor did not share his own anniversary tribute but has posted about Lisa - with who he has daughters, the models Delilah Belle, now 24, and Amelia Gray, 21 - on Instagram.

On her latest birthday, Harry posted a bikini pic of his wife, writing: "Yeah, it's just a number baby! Happy B'day my one and only love!!”

In February, the ‘LA Law’ star - who has has son Dimitri, 42, with his ex Ursula Andress - claimed their lengthy marriage was down to them being “diametrically opposite”.

Harry said: "[The secret is] being diametrically opposite. I like going up to the mountains, and her idea of camping is anything below the 10th floor of the Four Seasons."

He also spilled that Lisa played “hard to get” after being inspired by a self-help book, saying: "’The Rules’ had just come out and it was written by women, for women to teach them how to get a man, and in that book, one of the rules was, if you were called up by somebody and they asked you on a date, you had to say, 'No.' You had to wait at least a week or whatever. And I knew that she had read that book."