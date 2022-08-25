Novak Djokovic will not compete at the US Open.

The Wimbledon champion cannot travel to New York for the competition - which begins on August 29 - as he is not vaccinated against the COVID-19 virus.

The 35-year-old tennis player wrote on Twitter on Thursday (25.08.22): "Sadly, I will not be able to travel to N.Y. this time for U.S. Open. Thank you #NoleFam for your messages of love and support. Good luck to my fellow players! I'll keep in good shape and positive spirit and wait for an opportunity to compete again. See you soon tennis world!"

Novak’s comes after the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention states that international travellers must be inoculated against the virus that has led to the death of millions of Americans. On arrival, passengers must display proof of their vaccine status.

Last month, the Grand Slam’s organisers issued a statement about the former ATP World No.1 being unable to compete in the tournament at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

It read: "The U.S. Open does not have a vaccination mandate in place for players, but it will respect the U.S. government's position regarding travel into the country for unvaccinated non-U.S. citizens."

After he snatched victory at the All England club against Nick Kyrgios last month, Novak also confirmed he was “not vaccinated” and was not intending to change that anytime soon.

He said: "I'm not vaccinated and I'm not planning to get vaccinated so the only good news I can have is them removing the mandated green vaccine card or whatever you call it to enter United States or exemption. I don't know. I don't think exemption is realistically possible. If that is possibility, I don't know what [an] exemption would be about."

In January, the current ATP World No.6 - who has won 21 Grand Slams throughout his career - was deported from Australia the Australian Open after refusing to be vaccinated.