Nico Tortorella and Bethany C Meyers are expecting a baby.

The ‘Younger’ star, 34, and the bec.come founder, 35 - who married in 2018 - are going to be parents after struggling with IVF.

The couple told PEOPLE: "We've been trying to conceive for almost two years and we're happy to announce our baby finally decided the time was right. As anyone with an infertility journey will tell you, it's not easy.

Nico and Bethany are just starting to comprehend the “magic and healing” their foray into parenthood will give them.

They continued: "After months and months of heartache and unknowns we are beginning to see just how much magic and healing this process has already offered. Of course, we still have a ways to go, and we know some days will be more difficult than others. But, today is a celebration. Today we are one step closer to becoming parents. All of it is you baby."

In 2019, the pair shared that kids were going to be part of their lives “when they’re supposed to”.

Bethany said: “It’s definitely on the horizon! “I was for sure that it was going to be this year but now I’m like, maybe a little longer. I think both of us believe that our children will come to us exactly when they’re supposed to.”

Nico - who is genderfluid - added: “I like to think that our baby’s going to choose when it’s the best time, it’s not going to be us that makes that decision. We hear ’em knocking on a regular basis. I have dreams about our kids all the time. They’re ready, somewhere.”