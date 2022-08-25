Jason Momoa says it's “funny” his kids love “90s pop culture”.

The ‘Aquaman’ star called it a “trip” to watch classic sitcoms with his two kids, daughter Lola Iolani, 15, and Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo - who he had with his ex Lisa Bonet, 54 - like ‘Friends’ and ‘Seinfeld’.

The 43-year-old PEOPLE magazine: "So the things we've been watching are pretty funny. My daughter's massively into ‘Friends’. It's a trip to watch what I probably watched when I was a kid, now that my daughter loves this show. So, I'm totally submerged back into ‘Friends’, and then we moved on to the next one, and so it's Seinfeld. So, it's kind of fun that they actually like 90s pop culture [and] sitcoms."

Jason claimed that his new Netflix movie, ‘Slumberland’ - where he plays Flip, a man running from the law - “really unlocked” a lot of emotion in him.

He said: "I've got to tell you, to play in this role really unlocked a lot of things for me. I actually got to watch it with my children yesterday and with Marlow and her family. It's weird when you tear up watching your own stuff."

Jason added: "It blew me away, and I just was so emotional. This role just let me really be free, and the character is so fun."

The former ‘Game of Thrones’ star attributed his career and kids to help him stay “young”.

Jason said: "I became an actor. I can't get out of it. I'm trying to be adult as possible. But the truth of it is, I just love to play, and it's fun to be creative and use your imagination. My kids keep me young, and doing the things you love to do, just playing."