Joe Pesci is joining the cast of ‘Bupkis’.

The ‘Goodfellas’ star is slated to star in Pete Davidson’s Peacock semi-autobiographical sitcom as the 28-year-old funnyman’s grandfather.

The 79-year-old movie star - whose only other regular television gig was ‘Half Nelson’, a 1985 comedy series that only ran for nine episodes with a cast list including Dean Martin and Fred Williamson - will join former The ‘Sopranos’ star Edie Falco, who will play Pete’s mother, on the cast list, according to Variety.

According to the press release, the show - which Pete is executive producing and starring in - “will combine grounded storytelling with absurd elements from the unfiltered and completely original worldview for which Pete is well known.”

Susan Rovner, the chairman of entertainment content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming added: “Pete Davidson is one of the most sought-after comedians today with his smart, one-of-a-kind humor and honest point of view.”

Joe’s last project was ‘The Irishman’, a 2019 Netflix Original movie directed by Martin Scorsese, which reunited him with his ‘Goodfellas’ co-stars Al Pacino and Robert De Niro, who played Frank Sheeran, a mobster who claimed that he killed Jimmy Hoffa (played by Pacino) , the head of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. It was an adaptation of the non-fiction book, ‘I Heard You Paint Houses’ by Charles Brandt, a former homicide prosecutor.

In 2019, the typically media-shy The ‘My Cousin Vinny’ star gave an interview to Empire magazine and detailed his love of “dabbling” in race horse breeding.

Joe said: “I breed racehorses. I started with just my mare, Pesci, who was terrific until her last race. She came in second and we found out she had three fractures in her leg. So I turned her into a brood mare. I’m just dabbling in it, you know, because I love the business and I love horses. Always did.”