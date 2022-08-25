KT Tunstall has ended her marriage to Alexander Preston.

The ‘Big Black Horse and the Cherry Tree’ hitmaker - real name Katie Victoria Tunstall - filed for divorce getting hitched more than five years ago in 2015.

The 47-year-old singer-songwriter cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for their break-up, according to The Blast.

The divorce - like the marriage itself - went under the nose of many of those who love and follow KT’s moves and grooves.

The settlement agrees that the former couple - who had no children together - “voluntarily waive their right to receive spousal support from the other party, and agree that no court shall have jurisdiction to order spousal support in the future.”

Despite her martial set back, KT plans on dropping a new album, titled ‘NUT’ and already has a new song, ‘Private Eyes’.

Of the track, she said: “Early on after my big success, I would dip my toe into accepting invites to random parties. At one party in a little club in Soho, London, a beautiful actress – who I didn’t know personally – in a big puffball gown, grabbed my hand and pulled me down the stairs into the basement kitchen in a panic. She was terrified of the paparazzi stalking her outside – she couldn’t face them. Mascara was running down her face as she had a meltdown on the floor. I had to break it to her, there was no door down here; the only way out was back up. But I remember through my own boozy haze how tragic it seemed that this person had so craved a life that had now felt like a prison. Beautiful eyes that didn’t want everyone looking into them.”