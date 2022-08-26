Heather Morris says Jennifer Lopez cut dancers because they were Virgos.

The former ‘Glee’ star heard a rumour that the ‘Hustlers’ star - who recently had a star-studded wedding to marry Ben Affleck - told people to leave an audition based on their star sign.

The 35-year-old actress told comedian Justin Martindale on his podcast ‘Just Sayin’ With Justin Martindale’ on Wednesday (24.08.22): “She came in the very last part of it to like to see the dancers that were left, meet everybody. I wasn’t there, so this is hearsay but she walks in the room and she said: ‘Thank you so much, you guys have worked so hard. By a show of hands, if there are any Virgos in the room, can you just raise your hand.”

Heather claims a “bunch” of people put their hands up, declaring they were born between 23 August and 22 September, and in response Jennifer “whispered to her assistant, she looked at them and said, ‘Thank you so much for coming.’”

After Justin expressed his shock at the tibbitt of gossip, Heather continued: “And they had to leave, after spending all day auditioning for Jennifer Lopez.”

After Justin checked the truth of the anecdote, she labelled it “hearsay” but emphasised it was “true” because so many people had repeated it.

Heather - who has danced backup for Beyonce - said: “When one person says something, could be true. When multiple people say something, that’s kind of the rule...When multiple people tell the story, it’s kind of like, oh that happened.”

Earlier in the podcast, Heather described what auditions were like.

She said: “Most of the time, at a dance audition, you’re not getting paid. You’ve been there since 10 AM, and you’re auditioning until 6 PM. You’re not getting any money. People judging you the whole time.”