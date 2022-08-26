Luca Guadagnino says his new movie has nothing to do with Armie Hammer.

The 51-year-old director has reunited with Timothée Chalamet, 26, for new cannibal movie 'Bones and All' and he says it "didn't dawn" on him that people would associate the movie with Timothée's 'Call Me By Your Name' co-star Armie Hammer, who has been accused of expressing cannibalistic sexual fantasies.

He told Deadline: "It didn’t dawn on me. I realised this afterward when I started to be told of some of these innuendos on social media.

"This project—which was a popular book—had been in development for a number of years before Dave Kajganich brought it to me in 2020. I responded immediately to these characters who are disenfranchised and living on the edge of society. Any link with anything else exists only in the realm of social media, with which I do not engage. The relationship between this kind of digital muckraking and our wish to make this movie is non-existent and it should be met with a shrug. I would prefer to talk about what the film has to say, rather than things that have nothing to do with it.

"It’s also a travesty towards the fundamental need for new attitudes to the ways in which we work together and deal with one another. Women have historically been put in a lesser position by patriarchal entitlement, and it’s important for that injustice to be addressed constructively so that it brings about real change. The muckraking of social media doesn’t address anything constructively, and the idea that this very profoundly important fight for equality can be misdirected in this way is something that frustrates me greatly. We mustn’t diminish that most important thing with this muckraking."

A trailer for 'Bones and All', which also stars Taylor Russell, was dropped on August 10, the same day that the Discovery+ docuseries 'House of Hammer', about the allegations against Armie, 35, released its own teaser.